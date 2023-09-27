‘What I saw’: Neil Lennon said he spotted something from Celtic vs Livingston he hasn’t seen in a long time

Celtic’s 3-0 win over Livingston has been dominated in the headlines by Daizen Maeda. And to be fair, the Japanese winger’s role in the victory was sensational.

However, there were a couple of things that went unnoticed by many in the Almondvale win. TBR Celtic told yesterday how pundit and journalist, Mark Guidi, saw the spark return to the team and how Brendan Rodgers reacted to the win.

Today, it’s the turn of Neil Lennon. The former Celtic boss believes that he saw the Celtic team do something that he has not seen from his old club for a long time in the victory over Livingston.

Lennon said [PLZ Soccer], “The sending off, you think, might be a turning point. But it wasn’t. Celtic’s midfield, were really, what I saw for the first time in a long time, working really hard off the ball as well as on the ball.

“And then Maeda and Kyogo were a real threat going forward. So they’re starting to really look the part despite all the injuries they’ve had.

“I think in the league it’s four clean sheets in a row despite all the talk about the centre-halves being out injured.

Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images

“So they are starting to really get their form going at the level that we expect them to.”

For me, Celtic’s midfield always does that. Maybe it was because, on Saturday, being down to ten men effectively forced them to work that wee bit harder and it seemed like they were doing more.

Callum McGregor and Matt O’Riley are two of the most industrious midfielders in the team. All the talk this week has been of Maeda’s work rate but the fans know that without both these players pulling the strings, Maeda and Kyogo wouldn’t be able to do their jobs as effectively as they have been.

