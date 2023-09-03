‘Top player’: Brendan Rodgers seriously impressed with 24-year-old Celtic man’s performance vs Rangers

Brendan Rodgers singled out Alistair Johnston for some special praise after the full-back’s performance in the 1-0 win over Rangers this afternoon.

The Canada international was excellent for the Hoops and was substituted off in the second half. Rodgers was asked if there was anything to worry about regarding the fitness of Johnston and the Celtic manager was quick to quell any fears as he praised his defender for his performance.

Rodgers said [Sky Sports], “Yeah, Ali is just coming coming back and he obviously didn’t play all the way through preseason. We we got 50-60 minutes last week. And then today it was it was like-wise.

“He was just tiring a little bit but he is a top player. To see him live and to work with him, I was delighted for him. So he again is just building his fitness.

“But the guys that come into the game come on and stood up and were strong. Greg just felt a bit of tightness so we just take him off and put Alexandro on.”

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Johnston has already proved just how important he is to the Celtic side under Ange Postecoglou. The 24-year-old joined Celtic in January of this year and prior to the injury he picked up in the last Glasgow Derby at Ibrox, he was a mainstay in the first team.

Now that he is back in the side, Johnston has again shown his worth after a superb Ibrox performance helped the Hoops take the three points back to Celtic Park.

Johnston can now look forward to the international break and continue to build up his fitness ahead of yet another punishing schedule where Celtic are set for away trips to face Hearts and Hibs and also kick off their Champions League campaign against Feyenoord.

