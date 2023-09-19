‘I said to them afterwards’: Brendan Rodgers’ message to the Celtic players after loss vs Feyenoord

Celtic’s loss to Feyenoord tonight is not the best start for Brendan Rodgers’ men but, thankfully, there are still five more games to go to make amends.

Brendan Rodgers was clearly disappointed with the result but praised his player’s resilience after going down to nine men.

Rodgers said [TNT Sports], “I feel for the players. And I think that for the first 60 minutes, it was a very even game. We played against a team that obviously are doing very well, scoring lots of goals but we more than matched them in the first half.

“We were disappointed with the goal and we made a decision in game to maybe adjust the wall and it cost us.

“So we have to take that. And I don’t mind players making decisions in game if it can work. But other than that we were still well in the game.

“Second half, really disappointed with the two sendings off. Obviously, when it comes to down to nine men it becomes very difficult.

“But what I will say is the spirit of the players was brilliant. And I said to them afterwards, we kept fighting, we kept working and it was always going to be a challenge.

“A really difficult challenge with nine men but if we get to the last game to play Feyenoord at home with everything to play for then we are in with a fantastic chance.”

We have already spoken on TBR Celtic about how the team fared well against the Dutch champions tonight. In fact, the game was pretty even until Feyenoord scored their opening goal.

But the second half was a completely different story. As Rodgers said, indiscipline cost the team and whilst a 2-0 loss is not ideal, it could have been very different with 30 minutes left to play with nine men on the pitch.

If Celtic do manage to keep themselves in the competition and get to the last game against Feyenoord at Celtic Park, on that first-half showing alone, you certainly wouldn’t bet against them beating the De Kuip side in Glasgow.

