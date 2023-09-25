‘Terrific’: Pundit left amazed by what 26-year-old Celtic midfielder did vs Livingston on Saturday

Celtic have, quite rightly, been receiving plenty of plaudits for their performance against Livingston on Saturday.

A 3-0 win at Almondvale is a good win at the best of times but to do it with ten men for over an hour is a mark of just how much this Celtic team is improving under Brendan Rodgers.

Greg Taylor and Daizen Maeda have both been the target of special praise over the weekend but pundit, Gordon Dalziel, singled out another Celtic star for what he did against David Martindale’s men at the weekend.

Dalziel said [Clyde SSB], “He’s supposed to be the sitting midfield player I’ve heard about. He’s made more forward runs than anyone on the park.

“He’s been terrific since he’s came on. Great energy.”

Tomoki Iwata needs an opportunity at Celtic

TBR Celtic wrote at the weekend that after just one appearance for Celtic so far this season, Tomoki Iwata’s future at the club looks in doubt.

The Japanese midfielder came to the club with a huge reputation after coming to Celtic after winning Japan’s Most Valuable Player Award in 2022.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

However, he has had to bide his time due to the form of captain, Callum McGregor. Waiting for the club captain to be dropped is like waiting for an iceberg in the Sahara Desert. It’s just not going to happen.

But what he needs to do is take advantage of every opportunity he gets and it seems that on Saturday, that is exactly what he did.

Who knows when the 26-year-old will get another chance in the team but if he continues to do what he did on Saturday, he will not do his chances of staking a claim in the match-day squad any harm.

