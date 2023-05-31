'Unbelievable' manager definitely won't be joining Tottenham - BBC pundit











Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Ange Postecoglou in recent weeks.

Speculation involving Spurs and the Celtic boss has intensified in wake of Arne Slot’s N17 snub.

The Athletic reported last week that Postecoglou could well be leading the race to land the Spurs job now.

However, BBC Sport pundit John Hughes is confident that the 57-year-old will stay put at Celtic.

The former Hoops defender thinks Postecoglou will be motivated to fight off a new-look Rangers outfit next term.

“Will he be there next year? 100 per cent,” Hughes told BBC Scotland, via Football Scotland.

“I think he wants the challenge of Rangers and I think he knows there’s going to be a bigger challenge from Rangers and (Ibrox manager) Michael Beale.

“I think he’s like that, ‘bring it on, bring it on. I’ll take up that challenge.'”

Watch this space

Football figures across Britain have been split over whether Postecoglou will take the Tottenham job or stay at Parkhead.

Michael Laudrup, Chris Sutton and Shaka Hislop have suggested that the Australian could well be tempted by the Spurs gig.

Meanwhile, Hughes and Kris Commons reckon Postecoglou will stay put at the green-and-white side of Glasgow.

Postecoglou would no doubt be a good shout for Tottenham, as he has done very well at Celtic.

He joined a Celtic side reeling from their failed ten-in-a-row attempt and turned them into a juggernaut.

The Hoops are also in this season’s Scottish Cup final and will be favourites to clinch a domestic treble.

Postecoglou has also proven to be a master in the transfer market, unearthing gems time and time again.

At the same time, the ‘unbelievable‘ coach would be leaving a club where everything is going great for one that needs to get its house in order.

We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks. Spurs’ interest in Postecoglou seems genuine. Now it’s up to him over whether to stick or twist.