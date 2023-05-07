Ramon Vega showers praise on ‘brilliant’ manager Tottenham are considering hiring











Ramon Vega has been seriously impressed with manager Ange Postecoglou, who has been linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Vega, who played for both Tottenham and Postecoglou’s current club Celtic, took to Twitter to celebrate the Scottish side winning the league.

Celtic have barely put a foot wrong in the Scottish Premiership this season.

In 34 matches, they’ve drawn just two games and lost on a single occasion.

Not only that, Celtic have won the title playing high-quality, attacking football.

The Bhoys have scored 105 goals already this season, and still have four games to play.

It’s no wonder Ange Postecoglou is starting to attract interest from elsewhere.

Photo by Alex Todd/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Tottenham have been reportedly considering Postecoglou as a potential replacement for Antonio Conte.

There’s a long list of managers who have been linked with the job since the Italian’s departure.

With the season-ending soon, Daniel Levy will have to make a decision soon.

Postecoglou’s latest achievement has drawn praise from Vega, and may have turned some heads at Tottenham too.

Whether the Australian decides now is the right time to leave Scotland if offered the opportunity is another matter.

Vega praises Tottenham-linked Postecoglou

After the full-time whistle at Tynecastle Park, Vega tweeted: “Unbelievable by Ange Postecoglou and the Bhoys!

“The manager Ange Postecoglou has done a Brilliant Job for CELTIC!”

The path from the Scottish Premiership to the Premier League is a well-trodden one.

Brendan Rodgers returned from a successful spell at Celtic to lead Leicester City for years.

He oversaw some fantastic campaigns at the King Power Stadium, including an FA Cup victory.

Daniel Levy has also discussed the Northern Irishman as part of their search for a new coach.

Steven Gerrard also switched Scotland for England when he took over at Aston Villa after his time at Rangers.

Postecoglou has Vega’s backing and could be a smart choice at Tottenham.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The expectation at Tottenham is to start winning trophies, something Postecoglou has achieved at Celtic.

There’s also a desire among the fanbase to play attractive, attacking football, and Postecoglou could deliver that too.

He may not be the most glamorous choice, but he’s a manager Spurs should be seriously considering this summer.

