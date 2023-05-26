‘No question’: Pundit says ‘one of the best managers in the world’ would happily take the Tottenham job











Ange Postecoglou would happily take the Tottenham job if he’s offered the role.

That is according to Shaka Hislop who was speaking on ESPN about the runners and riders in the race to become the new Spurs manager.

Postecoglou has been strongly linked with Spurs in recent days, and Hislop believes that he would jump at the chance to head to north London.

The Australian is, of course, the current Celtic manager, and Hislop reckons he’s just waiting for the chance to move to England.

Ange would take the job

Hislop gave his verdict on ‘one of the best managers in the world’.

“Enrique and Nagelsmann, I’m not sure either of them would go to Spurs. Here’s the issue for Spurs, they are a damaged brand. I’m not sure how many are that excited about Spurs and working with Daniel Levy. Postecoglou would happily make that move south, no question,” Hislop said.

Would he?

Hislop says that Postecoglou would jump at the chance to manage Spurs, but we can’t help but question that line of thinking.

Look, you’d have said exactly the same about Arne Slot last week. After all the jump from Feyenoord to Spurs is similar to the jump from Celtic to Spurs, but Slot knocked Tottenham back.

Postecoglou has a great thing going at Celtic. They’re playing amazing football, he loves his squad, and the fans absolutely adore him.

Why would he swap that to go and manage the dumpster fire that is Tottenham right now?

Yes, Spurs could pay him big money, but Postecoglou has never insinuated that he’s driven by financial gain in this sport, so perhaps that won’t be enough.

Getting Postecoglou out of Celtic may not be as easy as some would suggest.

