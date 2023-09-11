‘I feel a bit silly’: Craig Moore admits he’s said something about Celtic and Rangers which might be wrong

Celtic’s start to the season hasn’t gone as smooth as many would have liked. Especially Brendan Rodgers.

The Celtic manager has had to endure a raft of injuries to many of his top players. Going into the first Glasgow Derby of the season without the likes of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Reo Hatate was not ideal, but Rodgers still managed to pull off an excellent 1-0 win at Ibrox.

And that result has caused former Rangers defender, Craig Moore, to reflect on his pre-season assessments of both Celtic and Rangers’ squads.

The former Ibrox star believed that his old club had the stronger squad before the Glasgow Derby defeat and admits that his initial assessment has had him feeling a ‘bit silly’.

Moore said [The Go Radio Football Show], “I feel a little bit silly I’ve got to say because at the start of the season again, when I was looking on paper, the Celtic squad in terms of the lack of maybe business that they had done and the business that Rangers done, I’m going well, ‘Rangers are the strongest squad’.

“I’ve said this a couple of times but paper doesn’t win you football matches. So far, that hasn’t transferred to match day.

“I’ll tell you what the difference is at this moment in time, mentally, Celtic are stronger.”

Photo by Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images

And Moore is pretty much spot on. Celtic have a raft of players that have a big-game mentality. From Joe Hart, all the way through the spine of the team, the Hoops have a squad that can pull out big results to ensure Celtic maintain their domestic supremacy.

And the best part? Celtic are looking forward to having Hatate back in the team after the international break and it won’t be long until Cameron Carter-Vickers is ready to step back into the fold to bolster the Hoops backline.

The fact that Celtic got through two of their toughest away games in Aberdeen and Rangers with the injury problems they have had with maximum points will fill the fans with confidence for the season ahead.

