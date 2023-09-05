‘Tremendous’: Andy Walker left amazed at what he saw 30-year-old Celtic player do vs Rangers

There are many Celtic players that have gained plaudits for their performance against Rangers on Sunday.

The 1-0 win has galvanised the team, the manager and the support after what can only be described as a slow start to the season, performance-wise.

Liam Scales, Joe Hart and Kyogo Furuhashi were all singled out for special praise over the last few days but Andy Walker has highlighted something that Celtic captain, Callum McGregor, did against Rangers that left him feeling dumbstruck.

Walker said [The Go Radio Football Show], “Callum McGregor is such an influential player, I’m struggling to understand that when he begins to get on top, why Rangers don’t make an adjustment.

“Why someone with a voice, someone who’s a leader will say ’Hang on a minute we’re losing it here. Let’s get closer to him.’

“He played a pass that was absolutely beautiful. The weight of it, the curl on it. It was tremendous.”

Of course, the pass Walker was referring to was when McGregor unleashed Liel Abada on the wing but overall, the Celtic captain absolutely strolled the match.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

McGregor dictated play, offered angles and totally dominated the midfield with another outstanding derby day performance.

Now the Celtic captain’s attention turns to Scotland duty. Games against Cyprus and England are looming as he looks to help his county’s bid to qualify for Euro 2024.

If he delivers another performance for Steve Clarke like he did against Rangers, Scotland will be on their way to Germany next summer. [UEFA]

