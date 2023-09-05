£52k-a-week ‘Superman’ has just joined Olympiacos, after being linked with Celtic this summer

Celtic’s pursuit of a Jota replacement this summer was one that took front and centre of their transfer business.

Whilst the capture of Hyunjun Yang looks like a move in the right direction, the Hoops were heavily linked with another Portuguese winger this summer.

Daniel Podence of Wolves was said to be a man of interest to Brendan Rodgers. The £52k per week Portugal international was reportedly on Celtic’s radar but has now joined Greek club, Olympiacos.

In a tweet released by the club last night, Olympiacos welcomed home their ‘Superman’ as he joined them for the second time in his career.

Celtic were said to be ‘monitoring’ Podence’s situation this summer [Football Scotland] and it was reported that despite Wolves looking for £12m for the winger, there could have been some ‘wiggle room’ for the Hoops to make a deal. Especially with him being in the final year of his contract.

However, Podence has opted to return to his old club where he enjoyed a fairly successful first term.

Meanwhile, captured the signature of another Portuguese youngster this summer after signing Paulo Bernardo on a season-long loan from Benfica.

Bernardo was left out of the match-day squad against Rangers but is due to meet up with the Portuguese u21 this week.

TBR Cetlic discussed how Bernardo is set to be involved in Brendan Rodgers’ side after the international break after the Celtic manager revealed that the 21-year-old needed to get his fitness levels up before he can participate in the Hoops first-team.

