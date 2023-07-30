Tottenham Hotspur could now be set to sign Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet on loan this summer.

A report from Spanish outlet Sport shares more details on the French international’s future.

Tottenham need to act quickly now to sign at least one defender before the season starts.

The Premier League begins in less than two weeks and Ange Postecoglou will know how important a new centre-back is going to be this summer.

Tottenham’s defence has been an issue for some time and last season emphasised how much work needed to be done.

No team in the top half of the Premier League conceded as many goals as Spurs last season.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Antonio Conte was well-known for his defensive coaching but couldn’t get a tune out of Tottenham’s squad.

One player whom he described as playing ‘very well’ last season was Clement Lenglet and the Frenchman could now return to the club.

Tottenham could sign Lenglet on loan this summer with an obligation to buy.

The ‘excellent’ defender is keen on his option but whether he’s the player Postecoglou and Tottenham need right now is another matter.

Tottenham could sign Lenglet on loan

The report from Sport suggests that the positions of Barcelona and Tottenham are getting closer.

Barcelona value Lenglet at £12.9m, but Spurs might instead sign Lenglet on loan with an obligation to buy.

This could allow Tottenham to negotiate a better transfer fee while Barcelona want his wages off the books.

Both clubs would like a deal to be done before they face each other in a friendly on 8th August.

Sport go on to say that Lenglet’s preference is to continue playing for Tottenham next season which should make agreeing personal terms straightforward.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Signing Lenglet on loan isn’t risk-free for Tottenham but offers some much-needed cover without a huge financial outlay.

Spurs are also concentrating on other players such as Edmond Tapsoba and Micky Van de Ven who are more likely to be regular starters.

With the likes of Joe Rodon and Davinson Sanchez potentially moving on, Tottenham need more cover.

Lenglet provides that and has already established relationships important with his new teammates.