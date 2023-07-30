Tottenham desperately want to sign £45m defender, move is definitely on

Tottenham Hotspur are still working on a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, via Give Me Sport, who shares that Spurs are really keen on the Burkina Faso international.

Edmond Tapsoba appears to be one of Tottenham’s top targets this summer.

After bringing in the likes of James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario, Tottenham’s defence is now the main priority.

Tapsoba has already been described as the perfect signing for the club by their own data department.

His preference for playing on the left of a back four makes him the ideal partner for Cristian Romero.

Tapsoba is a very quick defender and that recovery pace will make him very suited to Postecoglou’s style of play.

Although talk of a deal for Tapsoba has gone quiet recently, Tottenham are still working on bringing him to North London.

It’s easier said than done getting a deal over the line though.

The 24-year-old is ready to make the step up to the Premier League, but Leverkusen aren’t making negotiations easy.

Tottenham still working on Tapsoba deal

Speaking about the defender’s future, Romano said: “It’s gone a bit quiet on the media side, but I’m told that yes the deal is absolutely on.

“It’s a difficult deal and it has always been a difficult deal because Bayer Leverkusen are a difficult club to negotiate with and we saw that with many other deals in the past.

“This is still the case because they want big money for their stars and it’s not easy at all, but Tottenham are still working.”

The £45m-rated defender would be a brilliant addition to the Tottenham squad, but his availability may be the key issue.

The Premier League kicks off in two weeks and Postecoglou will be desperate to have at least one defender through the door before then.

If Leverkusen are going to make a deal for Tapsoba difficult, Tottenham need to keep working on other players at the same time.

Spurs are likely to bring in two defenders this summer and so focusing on Micky Van de Ven or Tosin Adarabioyo would be wise as well.

It would be a surprise if Tottenham didn’t accelerate their efforts to sign Tapsoba or another centre-back very shortly.