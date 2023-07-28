Tottenham still haven’t managed to sign a new centre-back this summer.

Throughout the entirety of last season it was abundantly clear that the north London club needed defensive reinforcements, but here we are, two weeks out from the start of the season, and Spurs don’t have a new defender through the door.

Of course, that isn’t for the lack of trying, Spurs have numerous targets in mind, and according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast they are still tracking Micky Van de Ven as a potential addition.

It was reported by The Athletic earlier this week that talks with Van de Ven had stalled and that a deal may be off, but Romano’s understanding is that Tottenham are still keeping an eye on the Dutchman and are toying with making a move.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Van de Ven still an option

Romano shared what he knows about the ‘extraordinary’ defender.

“Tapsoba, keep the name of Tapsoba, he is the top target, but he is very expensive. Then they are always keeping an eye on Micky Van de Ven and they know the Lenglet situation very well, Lenglet is available on the market and they know the player very well, so let’s see,” Romano said.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Hurry up

Tottenham need defensive reinforcements and they need them quickly.

The problem is that centre-halves aren’t often players you can just plug into a team right away, they need to know their system and their teammates if they’re to be as effective as Ange Postecoglou will want them to be.

Van De Ven and Tapsoba would both be very decent additions to this Tottenham side, but if Spurs want them to hit the ground running, they need to get these deals over the line sooner rather than later.