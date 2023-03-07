Tottenham transfer news: Wojciech Szczesny snubs Spurs move











Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reports that former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has snubbed the chance to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham are seemingly lining up a Hugo Lloris replacement ahead of the summer transfer window after the Frenchman’s form has been called into question this season.

Antonio Conte’s men have been linked with moves for the likes of Jordan Pickford, David Raya and Robert Sanchez.

But a more surprising name to be linked with a switch to north London is Szczesny, who previously played for their bitter rivals Arsenal.

The Juventus star’s stock has risen since he moved away from the Emirates Stadium back in 2017. But with his contract set to run until the end of next season, 90 Min previously claimed that he had been offered to Spurs.

Yet, it seems that the 32-year-old has turned down the opportunity to move back to north London.

Szczesny rejects Tottenham

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Fabio Paratici would gladly take Szczesny at Spurs and has attempted to sign him, but the goalkeeper responded with a ‘blunt no’.

The former Arsenal man is said to be keen to remain in Turin before possibly finishing his career in the MLS.

Of course, many Spurs fans will remember when Kane embarrassed the former Gunners star in a pre-season friendly a few years back.

Kane lobbed the Polish shot stopper from the halfway line when Spurs faced Juventus in a pre-season friendly back in 2019.

Szczesny has been labelled a ‘world-class’ goalkeeper after getting his career back on track with Juve.

But it would be a surprise to see Spurs move for the Poland international, especially due to his links with Arsenal.

Szczesny also poked fun at Tottenham after Arsenal finished above them in 2016, so his arrival probably wouldn’t go down well with the Spurs fans.

