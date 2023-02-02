Tottenham target David Raya facing uncertain Brentford future











Brentford have had little contact with the representatives of David Raya since the Tottenham Hotspur target rejected a new contract with the Bees last summer, according to a report from The Athletic.

Like so many of his Brentford teammates, Raya has been a superb performer in the Premier League. And with that, the 27-year-old is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The Athletic reports that Spurs want the Spaniard as a potential replacement for Hugo Lloris. Meanwhile, Manchester United and Chelsea are also admirers of the former Blackburn Rovers man.

Tottenham target Raya facing uncertain future

And Brentford are not in the strongest position when it comes to keeping him.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

According to The Athletic, Raya’s contract at the Gtech Community Stadium expires at the end of next season. He rejected an initial offer of a new deal last May. And there has been little talk of fresh terms since then.

That should encourage a club such as Tottenham who absolutely need to sign another goalkeeper in the summer.

Unfortunately, it is becoming more and more common to see Lloris make costly mistakes. And he is unlikely to improve any further at this stage of his career.

Raya is potentially not considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world right now. But he could definitely prove to be a very shrewd signing for a club this summer.

He was involved in the Spain squad for the World Cup. And he has received plaudits from Jurgen Klopp in the past for his ‘incredible‘ passing ability.

His contract situation also opens the door for a potential bargain. But of course, there is rival interest in him. And that may be a worry for Tottenham.

However, Spurs arguably cannot afford to not push the boat out when it comes to whoever their top goalkeeper target is this summer.