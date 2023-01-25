Tottenham transfer news: Jordan Pickford may suddenly be available for January move











Tottenham Hotspur fans may have a very exciting day coming up as the January transfer window nears its conclusion.

The club appear to have hijacked Everton move to sign Arnaut Danjuma, while talks continue with full-back Pedro Porro.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Ryan Taylor has delivered an update on another Tottenham transfer target.

All the signs yesterday morning pointed to Everton finally making an addition to their squad in January.

An agreement had been reached with the player to join on loan with an option to buy.

However, Tottenham swooped in at the last second, and now Spurs fans are awaiting an announcement on the 25-year-old.

Taylor now suggests things could be about to go from bad to worse for Everton.

He believes that Everton are going to have to consider offers for Tottenham target Jordan Pickford.

Fabrizio Romano suggested last week that Spurs are exploring the possibility of signing the England international.

They may now have the chance to bring the £30m goalkeeper to north London before the transfer window closes.

This follows reports that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has put the club up for sale for £500m.

Everton may consider offers for Tottenham target Pickford

Asked about any potential Everton sales, Taylor said: “From what we understand, he [Anthony Gordon] agreed a new deal, but he hasn’t signed it yet.

“Same with Pickford, which does maybe point towards the fact that Everton are maybe going to have to consider offers for both players.”

It’s safe to say the Merseyside club are in turmoil right now.

Sitting in the relegation zone with no win since October, Frank Lampard was relieved of his duties this week.

Speculation surrounding Anthony Gordon has rapidly increased since the news, and he could go before the deadline.

One of the few bright sparks of the season for the Toffees has been Amadou Onana.

He too has been linked with a move away, after failing to report to training yesterday.

Pickford has been brilliant for Everton for some time, and it’s no surprise Tottenham see him as a potential Hugo Lloris replacement.

If Everton were to be relegated, Pickford would almost certainly be picked up by a Premier League side.

Given Lloris’ recent form, it’s no surprise Spurs are seriously considering the 28-year-old as his replacement.

