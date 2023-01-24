Tottenham transfer news: Romano says 'here we go' on Danjuma to Spurs

Fabrizio Romano has declared ‘here we go’ on Tottenham Hotspur signing Arnaut Danjuma on loan.

Links between Spurs and the Netherlands international only began surfacing on Tuesday afternoon.

However, things have been moving incredibly quickly, and now it looks as though Tottenham have won the race.

Romano’s first Twitter update on Danjuma appeared at 2:35pm GMT.

He said Tottenham were ‘trying to hijack’ the deal for the Villarreal ace from under the noses of Everton.

And just 40 minutes later, Romano reported that Spurs had successfully struck a deal for the Dutchman.

“Danjuma to Tottenham, here we go,” he wrote.

“Deal agreed – hijack completed after player did medical tests and media as new Everton signing last weekend.

“Loan deal agreed with Villarreal – he’s on his way for medical with Spurs.”

Twist in the tale

Wow. What a transfer window this is turning out to be.

After the drama of the Mykhaylo Mudryk saga, we’re now seeing another story with a huge twist.

Danjuma to Everton was all-but done, Romano declaring “here we go” on that deal.

But now, amid the Toffees’ search for a new manager, Spurs have swooped in and made the player theirs for the season.

Tottenham have been looking to bring in attacking reinforcements in their pursuit of a top-four place in the league.

Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison have all spent time on the sidelines this term.

Danjuma will be an ‘exceptional‘ addition to the Tottenham ranks. He’s very talented and boasts Premier League experience.

He’s also very confident and hard-working. Last April, he told the Guardian he thinks he is among the best wingers in the world.

He said: “If we look at what I’ve done (in the 2021/22) season it’s quite fair and factual to say I’m among the best wingers in the world.

“To be the best you need to aim for more, and there’s so much I still want to achieve.

“I work with the striker coach on a daily basis. He sends me clips of every training session. I look into my movement, the way I run, how I pop the ball off.

“I look into my shape, where I stand in the formation. After the game we go through it and see there’s a lot of stuff I can do better.”

It’ll likely be a straight loan, so if Danjuma doesn’t do well, there’s no risk for Tottenham. If he does well, they can potentially open talks to sign him permanently.