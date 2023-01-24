Arsenal transfer news: Onana reportedly misses Everton training amid Gunners links

By Giuseppe Labellarte











Arsenal have been linked with Everton’s Amadou Onana in recent days.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported on Monday that the Gunners want to sign the 21-year-old midfielder.

Meanwhile, Graeme Bailey has claimed to the 90Min Talking Transfers podcast that Arsenal have made contact over a potential move for Onana.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Arsenal could do with bolstering their midfield ranks this year as they look to consolidate their position at the top table.

And according to Sky Sports journalist Ben Grounds, the Gunners may have just got themselves a boost in pursuit of Onana.

The reporter took to Twitter to claim that the Belgium international failed to report to Everton training on Tuesday afternoon.

As well as Onana, Anthony Gordon – a reported target for Newcastle United – allegedly missed the session too.

Paul Tait and Leighton Baines currently taking training at Finch Farm but Anthony Gordon and Amadou Onana haven't reported for duty #EFC — Ben Grounds (@Ben_Islington) January 24, 2023

Can Arsenal beat Newcastle and Chelsea to £50m star?

You have to feel for Everton fans. They’re fighting relegation, have just sacked their manager, and there have been disappointments on the player front too.

Earlier today, Tottenham reportedly hijacked the Toffees’ move for Arnaut Danjuma, who now looks N17-bound.

Now, both Onana and Gordon apparently failed to show up to training amid interest with other clubs.

However, if this means Arsenal have an opportunity to land “one of the most exciting prospects in European football”, then the Gunners contingent surely won’t mind.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Onana apparently has a £50million price tag. But if he did miss training, it remains to be seen whether this could force the Toffees’ hand.

As well as Arsenal, the likes of Newcastle and Chelsea are apparently in pursuit of the midfielder too. So it won’t be easy for the Gunners.

That said, leading the Premier League table and showing clear signs of progress could well convince Onana to pick Arsenal ahead of any other suitors.

The Gunners surely wouldn’t mind getting their hands on a player Roberto Martinez has compared to a “young Patrick Vieira”.