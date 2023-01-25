Newcastle transfer news: Anthony Gordon favours Magpies over Chelsea

Newcastle United are now Anthony Gordon’s preferred destination rather than Chelsea, according to Footballtransfers.

The Magpies are currently looking to replace Chris Wood, who recently swapped St James’ Park for Nottingham Forest.

Sky Sports have reported that Newcastle see Gordon as a player who can operate in a number of positions across the front line.

This is despite the Everton talent not being a like-for-like replacement for Wood.

Gordon, currently at beleaguered Everton, is reportedly on the radar of both Newcastle and the Blues.

However, Footballtransfers have cited sources as saying the 21-year-old would rather play for the Magpies.

Apparently, Gordon is a fan of Eddie Howe’s and likes the idea of playing for him.

He also feels the prospect of playing in London would be a ‘distraction’, added the report.

In addition, the young forward is said to be a big fan of the city of Newcastle as well as the club and its history.

Newcastle are currently in talks with Everton over a move for the £60million-valued ace, added the report.

Sky Sports believe a bid of £40million could tempt the Toffees to sell.

Can Newcastle grant Gordon his wish?

Great news for Newcastle if true. It’s always nice to hear a player reportedly loves the club and city.

Although Chelsea have been splashing the cash this month, the Magpies are a sleeping giant that’s waking up.

Just one year on from surviving relegation, Newcastle are in pursuit of a top-four place and in the EFL Cup semis.

Under Howe, the Magpies are building steadily and sustainably, and Gordon would be a great addition to their ranks.

Although he has not been as impressive this term, the fact is he’s a brilliant young talent with a very high ceiling.

Howe has managed to bring the best out of players whose stocks had previously plummeted.

Could he end up doing the same with the ‘sensational‘ Gordon?