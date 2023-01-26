Tottenham transfer news: Djed Spence to be allowed to leave on loan this month











Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence could leave the club on loan this month, even if no more signings are made.

That’s according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, who was speaking on the Last Word on Spurs podcast.

At this time, it looks like Tottenham are going to bring in another right wing-back this month.

A deal for Pedro Porro is slowly progressing, with the Portuguese defender expected to join before the transfer window shuts.

Porro looks set to sign a five-year contract in north London, and could immediately be first choice under Antonio Conte.

Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

This would take Tottenham’s tally of senior right back up to four.

Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty have shared plenty of minutes between them this season.

However, neither of them has put in the performances required to nail down a starting spot.

It’s meant Djed Spence has barely had a look in since signing for £20m from Middlesbrough in the summer.

Spence now looks set to leave the club on loan this month, even if Porro – or another right-back – isn’t brought in.

Spence set to leave Tottenham on loan – Sheth

Sheth provided the Last Word on Spurs podcast an update on the 22-year-old’s future: “The information that I have got is that Porro arriving is completely independent of any departures.

“It’s not the case that Porro comes so we can let Djed Spence go. I don’t think that’s the case at all.

“If you think about the position that Tottenham are in at the moment, they have three right wing backs on their books. One of them is Djed Spence who is hardly playing.

“Because he hasn’t been playing I think that they have been open to a loan for Djed Spence since the beginning of the window and I don’t think it’s dependent on Porro arriving or not.

“If for whatever reason Porro doesn’t arrive at Tottenham, I still think there is a possibility that Spence will be allowed to go out on loan because he’s not using him.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Lyon are one of the clubs that have made a bid to sign Spence on loan in January.

They look set to lose Malo Gusto to Chelsea, who also Spurs also had an interest in.

Football London journalist Alasdair Gold suggests that plenty of Premier League sides are keen on signing Spence.

However, they’re rejecting any offer that includes a permanent move away from north London for the defender.

