Fabrizio Romano shares update on Pedro Porro to Tottenham as transfer edges closer











Fabrizio Romano reports that Sporting Lisbon star Pedro Porro has now agreed to join Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year deal, he’s waiting for his medical to be scheduled now.

Spurs were locked in talks with Sporting over the signing of Porro yesterday and Antonio Conte seems to be edging towards landing a new right-wing back.

Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty have struggled to provide what is expected of a wing-back in Conte’s system, while Djed Spence looks set to leave on loan this month after finding game time hard to come by.

Tottenham are now closing in on signing Porro after meetings took place yesterday. David Ornstein reports that the Portuguese outfit have even asked Brighton about signing Tariq Lamptey as they look for a replacement for the Spaniard.

And in the last update on Porro’s proposed move to Tottenham, it seems that the player has already agreed to a switch to north London.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Porro agrees to join Tottenham

Romano took to Instagram last night and revealed that talks between Spurs and Sporting are at the ‘final stages’.

The transfer insider says Porro is now waiting for his medical to be scheduled after agreeing a five-year deal with Tottenham.

The Porro transfer saga has rumbled on throughout the window, with Sporting previously adamant that his release clause would have to be paid in full.

But it seems that Tottenham’s approach may be about to pay off as they are looking to land the 23-year-old with a different payment structure.

Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Sporting star has been described as the ‘perfect’ player for Conte’s system due to his excellent performances at right wing-back in Portugal. He’s managed three goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season.

Spurs fans will be hoping Fabio Paratici and Daniel Levy manage to tie up a deal for Porro today, with Chelsea reportedly monitoring the situation.

Show all