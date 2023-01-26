Tottenham transfer news: Malo Gusto agrees personal terms with Chelsea











Chelsea have reportedly agreed personal terms with Malo Gusto, after Tottenham Hotspur previously scouted the defender.

That’s according to journalist Simon Phillips, who was speaking to Give Me Sport about the full-back.

Antonio Conte’s side have made bringing in a right wing-back one of their main priorities this month.

After hijacking Arnaut Danjuma’s move to Everton yesterday, a defender is their next target.

Back in October, Tottenham were one of a number of sides scouting Gusto.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The 19-year-old full-back has attracted plenty of interest after bursting onto the scene with Lyon.

The £40m teenager has impressed against the likes of Neymar in Ligue 1, and now looks set to move to the Premier League.

Chelsea have been on the rampage in the transfer market since their takeover in the summer.

They’ve easily outspent every other team this month, with Mykhaylo Mudryk and Beniot Badiashile their headline purchases.

Now, it looks like Malo Gusto could be set to join their ranks.

Chelsea agree personal terms with Gusto, Tottenham were keen

Speaking to Give Me Sport about the Frenchman, Phillips said: “So, this one’s pretty close now.

“The fee has not been agreed yet, but personal terms with the player have been agreed.

“He’s really keen, he wants it done.”

Tottenham fans won’t be too upset about Gusto moving to Chelsea if they can complete a deal for Pedro Porro.

Spurs have been tracking the Sporting defender all month, and a deal appears to be edging closer.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano suggested last night that there were ‘positive feelings’ after a meeting between Tottenham and Sporting yesterday.

The Portuguese side are already eyeing a replacement, with Tariq Lamptey potentially on his way to Lisbon.

Porro’s arrival in north London could see one of Tottenham’s players head out the door.

Djed Spence looks set to leave Tottenham on loan, and could replace Gusto at Lyon as he heads to Chelsea.

The right-back merry-go-round looks set to begin very shortly.

Show all