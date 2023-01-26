Lyon make move for Djed Spence with enquiry for Tottenham player











Lyon have made an enquiry for Djed Spence as they eye the Tottenham Hotspur starlet as a potential replacement for Malo Gusto, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Spence is surely one Spurs player who may leave in the final days of the January transfer window. It has been a difficult time for the right-back since his move to North London.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

He has barely featured for Antonio Conte’s side in the Premier League. And it seems that he may soon have further competition for a place in the side, with Pedro Porro in talks to sign for Tottenham.

Lyon make enquiry for Djed Spence

Lyon are on the verge of losing Gusto. The Daily Mail reports that he is set to be sold to Chelsea in a deal worth £30 million.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

And it appears that Spence may be the man they want. The Daily Mail reports that the Ligue 1 side have made an enquiry for the 22-year-old.

There is Premier League interest, with the likes of Brentford, Southampton and Leicester all keen on the youngster. But Lyon are seemingly hoping that they can tempt Spurs to send him across the Channel.

Spence just needs to go where he is going to play regularly. He would have known that he would probably need to be patient after his move to Tottenham. However, he probably did not realise just how patient he would need to be.

He is an ‘unbelievable‘ talent. And this move should be a step in the right direction for his career. Gusto has been a key man for Lyon this season. So his departure would leave a big hole for the club to fill.

That should encourage Spence. There seems to be an opportunity to become an important player at Groupama Stadium.

And from there, hopefully he will be well-placed to battle for a spot at Spurs next season.