Tottenham want to sign £40m player and put him straight into their starting XI, meeting held











Daniel Levy believes that the signing of Pedro Porro will underline to Antonio Conte he can build him a title-winning Tottenham team.

That is according to the Sun, who report that the latest meeting between Spurs and Sporting has gone well and a deal is close.

They say that Spurs will pay £40 million for the right wing-back, structured in terms of add-ons and bonuses to suit all parties.

It seems likely that the structure of the payments is one of the main reasons the deal has only progressed now, after weeks of the transfer window to get it right.

Levy thinking impending Porro deal sends a sign to Conte

Antonio Conte has so far not committed his future to Spurs and that has been one of the themes of the transfer window.

The Italian will not commit unless he is backed and it seems that Levy has now decided to give him some money to spend.

But before that, it looks as if Levy would not back his manager unless he got that commitment, putting the club in a catch 22.

The report says Porro is going to go straight into the Spurs starting XI when signed, with the club hoping he can make an immediate impact.

Matt Doherty scored at Crystal Palace, but has failed to convince down the right hand side this season, while Djed Spence looks set for a loan exit.

Emerson Royal found the net at Manchester City last week, but his lack of consistency is a real source of frustration to Spurs fans.