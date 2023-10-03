Tottenham Hotspur academy staff have plenty of belief that young centre-back Alfie Dorrington has what it takes to play first-team football at the club.

A report from Football London has shared more details about the teenager’s rise through the ranks at Spurs.

Tottenham have struggled in recent years to bring through some of their best academy talent.

Aside from Harry Kane, midfielders Harry Winks and Oliver Skipp and defender Japhet Tanganga are the only players to rise through the ranks at Spurs.

Winks has been sold and Tanganga is unlikely to break back into the team after his loan spell at Augsburg.

There are very high hopes for Skipp who is seen as a future leader at the club.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

However, the current crop of youngsters at Tottenham look set to be the strongest group they’ve produced for some time.

Jamie Donley continues to impress and scored a brace last night off the back of a first appearance in the matchday squad against Liverpool.

Midfielder Alfie Devine is out of loan at Port Vale doing well and Postecoglou will be keeping a close eye on his spell away from the club.

However, many Tottenham staff believe Alfie Dorrington has the potential to be a first-team player very soon.

The young centre-back has seen his opportunities limited slightly by the signing of Ashley Phillips.

The pair could be the natural backups to Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven in the near future.

Tottenham staff have first-team hopes for Dorrington

The report from Football London suggests ‘there’s a lot of belief’ at Tottenham about Dorrington.

He starred for the Under-18 side that won an unprecedented league and cup double last season while also stepping up to play for the Under-21s.

Tottenham staff were so impressed with the ‘terrific’ Dorrington last season that they thought a first-team call-up was likely on the horizon.

He’s trained with the senior squad regularly and is pushing to be involved sooner rather than later.

Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images

It’s going to be easier said than done for those opportunities to be realised by the teenager.

Centre-back isn’t the easiest position to integrate a young player into the side.

He may benefit from a loan spell this season rather than waiting for Postecoglou to give him his chance.