Journalist says 18-year-old who’s a ‘real talent’ could get a chance for Tottenham this season

Tottenham have had some success from bringing players through the academy in recent years but are behind a lot of other sides.

Harry Kane is the obvious success story at the club in recent times. But beyond Kane, youngers have often struggled to really make the leap from academy to first-team.

However, under Ange Postecoglou, there is a hope that some more players will now push on and journalist Alasdair Gold says Alfie Dorrington is a name to look out for.

Journalist says Alfie Dorrington is training with the Tottenham first-team

Answering questions in a Q&A for Football London, Gold was asked about the under-21 team and if any players will make the step up.

Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images

And according to Gold, young defender Dorrington is one to watch, having been included in first-team training.

“I think Alfie Dorrington stands a better chance now of making some headway with Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga heading off. The young centre-back is a real talent and he’s been training with the first team at times and will continue to do so this season and that can only help his development,” Gold said.

Dorrington, 18, is seen as one of the stars of the future with Spurs and will be hoping to kick on if he gets a chance.

However, with Spurs now out of the League Cup, chances could be at a premium, unless there is a major injury crisis at the club.

One to watch

Tottenham have had a number of players emerge in the last few years who have threatened to look the part then not quite got going.

Alfie Devine and Dane Scarlett are two names who could very much have a big impact and future with the club. And it looks like Dorrington will be one to watch as well.

If Dorrington can keep developing and getting chances in first-team training, then the sky is the limit. Yes, a loan move might have to follow at some point.

But as Gold says, with Tanganga and Sanchez gone, the door is open.