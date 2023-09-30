Tottenham Hotspur prodigy Alfie Dorrington is “pushing his claims” for more first-team involvement, according to Alasdair Gold.

The football.london journalist, speaking on a Q&A earlier this week, says the 18-year-old Spurs gem is a “terrific young defender”.

Gold also believes that Dorrington is already not far off making the Tottenham matchday squad.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

In the event of a centre-back injury or two, Dorrington may just find himself among the subs, added the reporter.

When asked about youth players capable of making the Tottenham first team, Gold initially spoke about Jamie Donley.

After speaking about the 18-year-old forward, he then singled Dorrington out for praise.

“Alfie Dorrington is also pushing his claims to have more first team involvement,” said Gold.

“And if there is a centre-back injury or two then he might just find himself among the first team subs.

“He’s a terrific young defender.”

‘Clever in his defending’

Dorrington has been at Tottenham for five years and has risen through the ranks into the Under-21s.

This season, the defender has made four Premier League 2 appearances – registering an assist – and one EFL Trophy outing.

Superhotspur wrote a detailed scouting report about Dorrington last year.

“Alfie Dorrington is a good passer of a football,” they wrote.

“And he is very capable of making long and accurate cross field diagonal passes.

“A strong defender, Alfie is a brave central defender who keeps good defensive positioning on the pitch.

Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images

“He is very good at making blocks and is also strong and decisive in the challenge.

“A passionate player on the pitch, Dorrington makes it difficult for forwards to get good chances on goal, as he is clever in his defending.”

Our view

Tottenham have had plenty of top talents over the years who sadly haven’t quite made the grade.

Hopefully this will change, with the likes of Alfie Devine and Dane Scarlett looking like they have what it takes to eventually become Spurs regulars.

Then you’ve got Donley and Dorrington who also look really promising. Let’s see how they continue to progress over the course of the season.