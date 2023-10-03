Tottenham Hotspur Under-21s coach Wayne Burnett has admitted that young forward Jamie Donley has a huge future ahead of him at the club.

Burnett was speaking to the club’s official website as his side continued their perfect start to the season.

Tottenham’s Under-21s faced Chelsea in a London derby that could have gone either way.

Yago Santiago continued his fine start to the season by opening the scoring, but Chelsea then took a 2-1 lead.

Ronnie Stutter scored one of the goals for the visitors after being named in Mauricio Pochettino’s matchday squad this season.

Another player who was rewarded in a similar way this week was Jamie Donley.

Handed the number 63 shirt, the 18-year-old was an unused substitute against Liverpool on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou opted to bring on Alejo Veliz when Spurs needed a late goal, but Donley is now knocking on the door of the first team.

Burnett has admitted that Donley has a huge future at Tottenham after scoring a late brace last night.

Nile John made sure Spurs continued their winning run, but the teenager is beginning to stand out as the club’s most exciting prospect.

Donley has huge future at Tottenham

Speaking about the England Under-19 international after the match, Burnett said: “He’s got that ability, he’s got that vision, I thought he was very good again tonight.

“He was on the bench for the first team on Saturday, we’re all very, very, very proud of him, everyone who’s played a part in his development.

“Everyone’s so proud that one of our academy graduates gets near our first team as that’s important to us, really, really important to us. It’s important that the players are aware of that as well.

“His energy, his enthusiasm, his ability, if you have those things you’ve got an opportunity to perform well.

“He’s done that again tonight and he’s scored another couple of goals.”

Donley will hope that he can fulfil his obvious promise at Tottenham in the near future.

He’s been training with the senior squad and signed a new contract at the club back in March.

The 18-year-old doesn’t look set to go out on loan and is clearly on Postecoglou’s radar.

Although Spurs will only be playing in the league until January, he’ll be hoping a third-round FA Cup match might be the perfect opportunity to make his senior bow.