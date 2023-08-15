Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur now sees young midfielder Oliver Skipp as a future leader at the club.

That’s according to journalist Alasdair Gold, who was speaking on the Gold & Guest Podcast.

New manager Ange Postecoglou has already introduced plenty of changes since arriving at Tottenham.

He’s been forced into many of these, with Hugo Lloris looking to leave the club and Harry Kane moving on.

It meant Postecoglou had to select a new captain and Son Heung-min was who he decided to appoint.

Son already captains the South Korean national team and is one of the senior players in the squad.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It was interesting to see Cristian Romero and James Maddison appointed as his vice-captains, especially Maddison given the short time he’s been at the club.

Another player considered a leader at Tottenham is Oliver Skipp.

He was part of the leadership group under Antonio Conte and appears to have a big future ahead of him at Spurs.

Skipp considered future leader at Tottenham

Speaking on his podcast, journalist Alasdair Gold said: “I think [Oliver] Skippy was starting to come into that as a representative of the younger players while learning to be a part of the leadership group.

“That has now transformed, you’ve got Sonny [Heung-min], Cristian [Romero], [James] Maddison’s come in.

“I presume [Yves] Bissouma is going to start to move towards that leadership group.

“I think Skippy may still be part of it as the youth representative, I think everyone sees Skippy as a potential future leader of the team.”

As Gold mentions, Postecoglou has also put a lot of trust in Yves Bissouma.

After struggling to break into the side under Antonio Conte, the Mali international looks set to be a key player for the Australian.

Tottenham fans would love to have one of their own establish themselves as a leader at the club and Skipp could be that man.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Postecoglou trusted him to start against Brentford and quietly went about his work, allowing Bissouma and Maddison to shine.

He looks like the most likely player to drop out of the side when Rodrigo Bentancur is back.

However, despite suggestions he could leave this summer, he appears to be a long-term option in North London.