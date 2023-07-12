Tottenham Hotspur are now considering a move to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer.

A report from The Telegraph suggests the 23-year-old is on their radar as Spurs look to improve on last season’s underperformance.

Tottenham have started the summer very strongly in the transfer market.

Signing James Maddison from Leicester City looks like a fantastic piece of business and fills an obvious gap in Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

Guglielmo Vicario will replace Hugo Lloris in goal after a brilliant season in Serie A, while Manor Solomon provides excellent depth in attack.

There’s one area that needs obvious improvement and that’s in defence.

However, Spurs are already working hard to resolve that as they try and agree deals for Micky Van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba.

Outgoing are also expected and one player who could leave is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The Dane has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid and Tottenham are now considering Conor Gallagher as his replacement.

The England international has plenty of potential, is home-grown and would fit into Postecoglou’s preferred system well.

However, it might be easier said than done doing business with one of their biggest rivals.

Tottenham considering move for Gallagher

The report from The Telegraph suggests Spurs now have Gallagher ‘in their sights’.

He’s being considered as a candidate to replace Hojbjerg but could set Tottenham back as much as £50m this summer.

Gallagher already has one fan in North London in the form of star striker Harry Kane.

He described him as ‘great’ when he made his England debut against Switzerland last year.

The pair have regularly met up on international duty ever since and Kane will have already formed an opinion on the young midfielder.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Considering the situation at Chelsea right now, Tottenham may feel they have a decent chance of being able to sign Gallagher.

The club are actively trying to sell plenty of players this season and Newcastle have also been linked recently.

Gallagher is a hard-working, box-to-box midfielder who was exceptional while on loan at Crystal Palace.

It’s hard to judge any Chelsea player too harshly on their performances last season given the issues at the club.

Offering Gallagher a way out and a chance to be an important part of a team away from Chelsea might be tempting for him right now.