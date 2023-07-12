Tottenham reportedly closing in on £30m player whose speed is ‘extraordinary’

Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven in recent weeks.

And it seems like Spurs are closing in on a move for the exciting 22-year-old defender.

On Tuesday, Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to claim that an agreement between the two clubs is close.

“Negotiations are underway and talks on Monday were really positive, waiting for key details,” he said.

“More to follow.”

Meanwhile, The Guardian reported that Spurs remain confident of closing a deal for the £30m-rated talent.

In addition, German outlet WAZ has reported that one of Spurs’ rival suitors has dropped out of the race.

They claimed that Liverpool have reached a ‘conclusion’ to cool their plans to sign Van de Ven.

With that in mind, Spurs may just have a clear path to bringing the Dutch talent to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sky Sports has now published an article featuring interviews with people who oversaw Van de Ven’s progress.

It gives an interesting insight into one of Europe’s most exciting defensive prospects.

And for Tottenham fans, it shows what they can expect from Van de Ven if he does seal a move to N17.

‘Crazy’

Ruben Jongkind, head of methodology at Volendam, recalled how two of his peers reacted to a youngster’s display in an Under-19 game in April 2019.

“They were like, ‘Woah, who is this?'” Jongkind said of Wim Jonk and Jasper van Leeuwen, who were set to take over at Volendam as manager and sporting director in the summer.

“We had just come from Ajax where we had developed plenty of top young players.

“And then we saw that boy with this remarkable, extraordinary weapon, which was his speed and his dribbling ability from the back. It was top class.

“We asked people at the club and they told us that he was the fifth-choice centre-back and had told him that he could look for another club because he was not that good.

“We were like, ‘Oh no!’ When we started in June, we immediately gave him a new contract.”

Jongkind continued: “Twenty years ago I had worked in athletics with world-class performers.

“I worked at Ajax with the biggest talents but the speed that this guy has for a defender? It is crazy.”

Our view

In the space of a few weeks, the atmosphere among the Tottenham fanbase has changed dramatically.

Spurs finished the season a lowly eighth in the table and a new permanent manager continued to elude them.

Now, Tottenham have Ange Postecoglou at the helm and have made several top signings.

Spurs are now looking to bolster their defensive ranks and quite a few exciting names are doing the rounds.

Van de Ven seems like a great shout for Tottenham. And then you also have Edmond Tapsoba.

Let’s see how talks progress in the coming and who gets the “here we go” declaration from Fabrizio Romano.