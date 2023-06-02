Report: £44m Newcastle midfield target having second thoughts over move











Newcastle have been heavily linked to Conor Gallagher over the last few months but new reports state that the player wants to stay at Chelsea.

According to John Cross in his latest report for The Mirror, the reported Magpies target has had second thoughts about wanting to leave this summer.

Apparently, he has cooled down a possible move to Newcastle because he wants to fight for his place at Chelsea. With new boss Mauricio Pochettino coming in, Gallagher wants to see if he can become a key player.

The Argentinian is known for bringing homegrown talents, like Gallagher, into his teams. This has apparently given Gallagher hope that he has a future at Chelsea.

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Newcastle target Gallagher wants to stay at Chelsea

It is no shock to see the central midfielder want to stay at Chelsea. He is from their academy and a boyhood fan so he is currently living his dream.

Despite this, not moving to Newcastle may be a mistake he regrets. The side will be in the Champions League next season and he could provide a big impact to the side.

The £44m midfielder showed he can be a key player in both defence and attack during his loan at Crystal Palace in 2021/22.

The ‘special’ box-to-box midfielder scored eight goals and picked up five assists in 39 matches for the South London club.

Chelsea have a lot of work to do. They finished 12th and with so much money spent, there will be pressure to make at least the top six next season.

(Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images)