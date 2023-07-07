Fabrizio Romano says £20m Tottenham midfielder wants a new challenge

Fabrizio Romano has been discussing the future of Tottenham midfielder Pierre Emile Hojbjerg on his latest podcast.

Hojbjerg is said to be among the Spurs players facing an uncertain future at the club. The Danish star has been a regular since signing for £20m back in 2020. But coming into this summer, rumours have surfaced to suggest he could be on his way.

Atletico Madrid are known to be keen on the Tottenham ace.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

And speaking on his Here We Go Podcast today, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Hojbjerg is indeed looking for a new challenge.

“There is still no bid. I wanted to clarify this, thank you for the question. It is true that Atletico Madrid have an interest in Hojbjerg. He is considered a strong player for them, also the style of Diego Simeone,” Romano said.



“From what I’m hearing, the player is really keen to try a different experience. After many years at Tottenham, to try maybe a different league and a different country and a different club.

“But at the moment there is still no official bid. For Atletico Madrid it’s really important to have a balance. But there are conversations, this is true, there was an approach from Atletico Madrid. He is one of the players they really appreciate in the position, not the only one. Let’s see what happens between clubs but it’s not something in advanced stages now, as we are speaking.”

A good move for all

Well, it will be if Spurs are allowed to then bring in a replacement. Hojbjerg has always given his all for Tottenham and done well in the main.

But with Postecoglou now in charge and a more attacking style of play being promised, Hojbjerg might find himself out in the cold a bit.

If Spurs can get a good fee for the Dane and then reinvest, there probably won’t be too many fans crying over this one.