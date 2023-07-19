Tottenham Hotspur’s new signing Manor Solomon has said that Ange Postecoglou played a key role in convincing him to join.

Solomon, speaking in an interview with The Athletic, said he made an immediate decision when he heard about Spurs’ interest.

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

He said: “Immediately when I heard about Spurs, I wanted to come here.

“I had an amazing time at Fulham. I had a really good bond with the fans and Fulham, from the first moment, they were really kind to me.

“But when you have the opportunity to come to a big club like Spurs, and if the manager wants you, it’s really hard to say no.

“Once I had the opportunity to come to Spurs, and after I spoke with the manager, it was like 100 per cent for me.”

The 23-year-old signed for Spurs on a free transfer from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

The winger scored five goals for Fulham in 24 games across all competitions whilst on loan last season.

Fulham fans will have been very disappointed not to see the Israel international make his stay permanent at Craven Cottage.

Whilst Solomon faced stiff competition for a start against the revitalized Willian, he did make a big impact off the bench in games.

Those performances clearly caught the eye of Spurs and their new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian handed Solomon a start in their first pre-season friendly and he arguably should have won his side a penalty.

Solomon was convinced by Postecoglou and Tottenham

In a similar challenge to the one he faced at Fulham, Solomon will have to displace a key member of the team to earn a start.

Son Heung-min, who missed Spurs’ friendly against West Ham because he was short on training, would surely be very surprised to lose his spot.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

The Korean international did have an underwhelming season by his standards but will hope to improve under Ange.

Solomon will also provide added competition for Brazilian striker Richarlison who has often featured on the left.

Richarlison didn’t have an ideal start to pre-season against West Ham and will hope to improve in their coming games.

Whilst Postecoglou has been key in attracting new talent, he’ll also be hoping to reignite those already at the club.

The new manager will also surely be hoping for clarification over Harry Kane’s future.

The club revealed yesterday that they will not be selling to a Premier League rival.

That will come as a relief to Spurs staff and fans alike, but they would be further relieved if he committed his future to the club.

One thing is for certain, it’s going to be very interesting to see how Postecoglou’s Spurs develop in these early months.