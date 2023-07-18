Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min missed today’s friendly against West Ham United due to his lack of training time.

That’s according to Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, who was talking to the press, via Football London, after the 3-2 loss to their London rivals.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Postecoglou said Son had only done two training sessions since arriving in Australia and it was his decision to leave him out.

He said: “Sonny has only done two sessions since he arrived with us. We made the decision not to use him tonight.”

“He worked hard in training today, him and Eric Dier, Djed Spence and Joe Rodon. They are guys that came in late and hopefully they’ll be ready to play a part in the next two games.”

The Korean international will be hoping for something of a resurgence under his new manager after an underwhelming season.

The 31-year-old managed 10 goals in his 36 Premier League games but more than doubled that in his previous season with 23 goals in 35 league matches.

Son has added competition this year after the arrival of Manor Solomon and will be hoping he can hit the ground running in these next few friendlies.

Spurs’ next game comes against relegated Leicester City and the game will likely see another new signing, James Maddison, face his old side.

Son will return for Tottenham’s next friendly

Nerves remain amongst Spurs fans in regards to Harry Kane potentially leaving in this window, and Son will similarly be hoping he stays.

The two have built an almost telepathic partnership in the Premier League in recent years and have massively benefited each other’s games.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It was confirmed today that the North London club won’t be selling Kane to a Premier League rival but fans will be hoping he doesn’t leave at all.

If Kane were to leave it would be interesting to see if Son Heung-min was deployed in a central striker role at times over the season.

He would of course be competing with Richarlison who didn’t make the best of starts in today’s pre-season loss.

The Brazilian forward looked out of form and will be hoping to improve as their tour of Australia continues.

Postecoglou will be very keen to ensure his new side don’t suffer two pre-season losses against English opposition.