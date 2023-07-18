Sky journalist says Tottenham won’t sell ‘underrated’ player to another PL club

Tottenham Hotspur will not sell 29-year-old captain Harry Kane to another Premier League club.

That’s according to Dharmesh Sheth who was speaking live on air at Sky Sports.

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

Sheth confirmed that Tottenham continue to have an open dialogue with Bayern Munich over their star striker but won’t consider a move to an English side.

Sheth said: “The information we are getting is that Tottenham have open dialogue with Bayern Munich and that Harry Kane is looking at all avenues that are available to him.”

“Now one avenue we’re told that is not available to him is moving to another Premier League club.”

“We understand that Tottenham Hotspur will not sell to another Premier League club.”

Whilst Kane isn’t heavily linked to a Premier League rival right now, this news will reassure Spurs fans about any potential departure.

Spurs fans would be devastated to lose their captain and all-time record goalscorer, but that could feel even worse if he stayed in the Premier League.

Bayern Munich continue to hold strong interest in the England international and any transfer would surely be the move of the summer.

At the moment the German club are still below Spurs’ valuation for their ‘underrated’ striker.

Kane won’t leave Tottenham for a Premier League rival

Harry Kane started and captained Spurs in their pre-season loss to West Ham in Australia today.

Kane played in his typical central striker role in the 3-2 loss to their London rivals and saw the debut of James Maddison and Manor Solomon.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The front four, which also included Dejan Kulusevski, could well be the preferred lineup of new manager Ange Postecoglou heading into the new season.

And if so he’ll be disappointed that none of the four could produce a goal against a West Ham side that included some youth prospects.

Of course Son Heung-min, who was missing today, will be a boost and probably a starter when he returns.

Nonetheless, it’s clear that Harry Kane and Tottenham will face a big decision over his future this summer, but fans can rest easier knowing he won’t join a rival.

However, it would be a surprise to see Kane turn his back on his hunt to become the all-time Premier League leading goal scorer.

The 29-year-old currently sits at 213 goals, only behind Alan Shearer’s incredible record of 260.

If Kane is to head to Germany for the next years of his career then Shearer’s record could well remain.