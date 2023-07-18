Jarrod Bowen was very fortunate not to give away a penalty against Tottenham Hotspur in West Ham United’s pre-season friendly today after tussling with Manor Solomon.

That’s according to Clive Allen, who was covering the friendly on Spurs Play between the two Premier League clubs in Australia.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Talking at half time Allen said: “I thought it was a penalty kick, I have to say.”

“When Solomon strikes that ball the tackle is really late. Nowhere near the ball, that should have been a penalty.”

Manor Solomon, who’s making his debut for Spurs today, can rightly feel aggrieved to not win a penalty for his new side.

During the first half Reguilon was well placed to take a shot, managed to get his effort away inside the box but dragged it and Bowen went through him on the slide.

And whilst Bowen was probably trying to block the effort, you feel anywhere else on the pitch it was almost certainly a foul.

Had it been a Premier League game between these two, VAR would have almost certainly taken a look at it as Bowen didn’t make any contact with the ball.

Manor Solomon could have earned Tottenham a penalty on debut

Spurs fans may have been surprised to see their new 23-year-old signing making his debut from the start today.

Solomon arrived at the club a week ago on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk having played on loan at Fulham last season.

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

The left-winger featured for Fulham on 19 occasions in the Premier League last season scoring four goals, and Spurs fans will hope he can build on that this season.

He looked bright on his debut against West Ham and made typical moves cutting in from the left as we saw at Craven Cottage last season.

Fulham fans will be disappointed to see the Israel international line up for a different Premier League side this season with many hoping he’d stay at the club.

Nonetheless, Spurs have their man and it looks like Ange Postecoglou could put a lot of faith in him this season.