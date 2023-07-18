Pundit says 26-year-old Tottenham player had a nightmare in front of goal against West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison had a nightmare in front of goal against West Ham United in their pre-season friendly today.

That’s according to Clive Allen, who was commentating on the friendly between the two London clubs in Australia.

Talking on Spurs Play at full-time Allen said: “At the moment for Richarlison, he needs one to hit him on the backside and go in.”

“I’m not being funny here. I just feel he’s a little bit uptight, he’s snatching at chances. He had a number today.”

Richarlison is entering his second season for Spurs and will be hoping to improve on an underwhelming first year.

The 26-year-old has 44 caps for Brazil with an impressive 20 international goals, but Spurs are yet to see the best of him.

He joined the side for a fee of £60m and scored just 3 goals for the club in his first season.

Watford and Everton fans might be surprised to watch his poor form given how well he performed at both clubs before his move to North London.

Richarlison will have to wait for his first Tottenham goal under Postecoglou

Richarlison may be hoping his chances of starting games as a central striker improve under his new manager Ange Postecoglou.

However, with the former Celtic boss thought to favour a 4-3-3, as he deployed against West Ham, it seems unlikely to be the case.

The Brazilian may be hoping that Harry Kane’s potential departure could pave the way for him to be the leading man, but he is also unlikely to want a world-class teammate to leave.

It’s a difficult situation for Richarlison at Spurs, and a lacklustre start to pre-season will do nothing to help his chances of turning that around.

Whilst Spurs are yet to add a striker to their squad in this window, they have sanctioned the arrival of 23-year-old Manor Solomon who was handed a start in their friendly.

Whilst Richarlison may be eyeing a spot centrally in Ange’s team, he certainly won’t be pleased to see more competition arrive on the wing.

Dejan Kulusevski has now also signed for the club on a permanent deal along with exciting new man James Maddison.

Both Kulusevski and Maddison started in Spurs’ 3-2 defeat to West Ham today.