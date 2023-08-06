Tottenham Hotspur are now pushing to overtake AS Monaco to sign Tosin Adarabioyo this summer.

A report from French outlet Foot Mercato has shared more details about the £13m-rated defender.

After over a month of waiting, Ange Postecoglou might finally be about to sign his main defensive target.

Young centre-back Ashley Phillips has now joined the club but he’s very much a signing for the future.

Tottenham have been eyeing left-sided defenders all summer and one appears to be on his way to North London.

Micky Van de Ven has now been pictured heading to Tottenham ahead of a potential move.

He’s expected to be at the stadium today to watch Spurs take on Shakhtar Donetsk in a pre-season friendly.

Alongside the young Dutchman, Tottenham are reportedly pushing to sign Tosin Adarabioyo.

The ‘exceptional’ Fulham defender only has one year left on his contract and little desire to extend his stay at Craven Cottage.

Tosin could be the final piece of the defensive puzzle if Van de Ven is also secured.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Tottenham pushing to sign Tosin ahead of Monaco

The report from Foot Mercato suggests that Monaco are very close to agreeing a deal for Tosin.

The French club is his preferred destination, but Tottenham are ‘pushing to overtake’ Monaco and Fulham have reportedly instructed agents to take him to Tottenham.

Tosin would be a sensible option for Tottenham given his Premier League experience and home-grown status.

He’s only 25 and has plenty of time to continue improving as a footballer.

Tosin does tend to prefer playing on the right-hand side, partnering Tim Ream at Fulham right now.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

That would suggest that if Tottenham are pushing to sign Tosin then it’s to act as cover for Cristian Romero.

Right now, it seems as though Spurs will need to sell several players before bringing Tosin in.

There’s no point in the 25-year-old arriving if Joe Rodon, Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga don’t move on.

This could give Monaco the time to complete a move for Tosin as Tottenham struggle to find suitors for the defensive trio.

If that ends up happening, then Spurs might turn to familiar face Clement Lenglet to act as centre-back cover next season.