Ange Postecoglou has told ‘massive’ Tottenham player he can leave Spurs

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly told both Joe Rodon and Davinson Sanchez to find themselves a new club this month.

Spurs have begun a new era under their Australian manager, and it really is an exciting time for the club. Early signs have been really good, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.

One thing Tottenham haven’t done yet is get rid of the players they don’t plan on using next season – Sanchez and Rodon are two of them. The Evening Standard share the latest on the situation.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham have told Joe Rodon and Davinson Sanchez they can leave

Tottenham’s priority going into the transfer window was to sign at least two new senior centre-backs.

The North Londoners had an awful campaign last time out. They were all over the place at the back, conceding 63 goals in 38 games – only five clubs in the entire division had a worse record.

Tottenham’s biggest area of concern ahead of the start of the new season is there for everyone to see, but along with bringing in new defenders, they need to move some of the fringe ones they have in their squad.

Davinson Sanchez and Joe Rodon are two such players, and Ange Postecoglou has made a decision on their Tottenham futures.

The report claims that the two central defenders have been told to find themselves a new club in the coming weeks. They are not a part of the plans and are almost certain to leave Spurs this month.

Football London revealed 10 days ago that Rodon ‘has not even had a chance’ at Tottenham since Postecoglou arrived – he has been frozen out.

Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images

TBR View:

It really is a shame that things have not worked out for both Sanchez and Rodon at Tottenham.

The Colombian was brought in for a then-club-record fee from Ajax and was expected to become a star in the Premier League, while Rodon was one of the most talented defenders of his age in the country when he was brought in from Swansea.

Wales manager Rob Page is a huge fan of Rodon despite his lack of opportunities for Tottenham. He branded him as a ‘top-class’ defender and a ‘massive’ player for his country (Independent), but things just haven’t gone to plan at club level.

Rodon is all set to leave now, and it will be interesting to see where he’ll end up if he does get a move before the window shuts.