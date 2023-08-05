Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has claimed that Micky van de Ven could be in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tomorrow when Spurs take on Shakhtar Donetsk.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will line his team out for their penultimate pre-season game tomorrow. Summer signing Manor Solomon will get to face his old side, and it will be a good test.

Fabrizio Romano claimed today that Tottenham’s next signing is going to Van de Van, and Sheth has now claimed on X/Twitter that the Dutchman could be present at the stadium tomorrow.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Micky van de Ven could watch Tottenham vs Shakhtar Donetsk live tomorrow

Tottenham‘s priority going into this transfer window was new centre-backs.

The North Londoners had an awful campaign at the back last season, conceding 63 goals. Only five of the bottom six teams had a worse record – three of them no longer play in the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou knew his new side’s weakness before even coming in, but none of the Aussie’s first three signings were defenders – James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon.

Tottenham finally signed young Ashley Phillips today and up next is Van de Ven. Sheth says the defender could be in attendance to watch his soon-to-be-new side take on Shakhtar tomorrow.

The Sky Sports journalist tweeted: “Micky van de Ven flying to London tomorrow ahead of Monday medical with Tottenham.

“He could be in the stadium for friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk.”

TBR View:

Micky van de Ven is an exciting talent, and it’s no surprise that Tottenham have been so keen to sign him.

The ‘extraordinary‘ Dutchman has been brilliant for Wolfsburg. His pace, ability to read the game and potential make him a perfect fit for Postecoglou’s side.

David Ornstein claimed on The Athletic yesterday that Tottenham will pay the Bundesliga club around £43 million to sign Van de Ven, which will make him the fifth biggest signing in their history.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can wrap his deal up quickly and give him some minutes in their final pre-season game against Barcelona next week.