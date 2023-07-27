‘Special’ 24-year-old Tottenham player being monitored by Europa League club

Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga is now attracting big interest from clubs abroad this summer transfer window.

The Tottenham defender has found it hard over recent years to get much game-time. Due to this it looks like clubs are starting to monitor the player.

According to Corriere dello Sport (27/7/23, pg 2), the defender was apparently in talks with AC Milan and AS Roma in the past.

Now, there is apparently fresh interest, with fellow Serie A side Atalanta monitoring his situation as they look to sign a defender.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Atalanta interested in Tottenham defender Tanganga

Tanganga is definitely one who’s potential is highly-rated. He was labelled ‘special‘ by pundit Gary Neville. Sadly he hasn’t lived up to his potential yet.

He is still only 24 years-old, so has bags of time to improve. Despite this, Tottenham are in the middle of a rebuild and have no time to wait.

They conceded the sixth most goals in the Premier League last season. Their poor defending was a huge reason for them finishing eighth and not qualifying for any European competition.

With Ange Postecoglou now in charge, the club will be hoping to finish in the top six next season. This adds a lot of pressure and therefore players who have struggled, like Tanganga, may need to move on this summer.

FussballTransfers recently suggested that Spurs are hoping for around £12million for Tanganga.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The club need to get rid of players surplus to requirements. If Atalanta make an offer, then it would be a great move for the centre-back.

He would still be playing at a high level in a top division. There is also a great positive as Atalanta will be playing European football next season.