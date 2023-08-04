Fulham have just enquired about signing ‘amazing’ Tottenham player

Fulham have reportedly enquired about the possibility of signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez this month.

Spurs are busy in the market with respect to incomings at the moment, but they need to focus on outgoings as well. There are plenty of players who need to be moved on, and nobody even seems close to an exit just yet.

Sanchez is one player who doesn’t have a future at Tottenham, and 90min claim Fulham could offer him a way out.

Fulham enquire about signing Davinson Sanchez from Tottenham

Tottenham signed Davinson Sanchez from Ajax back in 2017 for a then-club-record fee.

The Colombian was an exciting prospect back then, and many felt Spurs had landed a phenomenal talent who had the potential to become a star.

Six years on now, it has to be said that Sanchez hasn’t lived up to his hype. He has made numerous mistakes over the years, and it just hasn’t happened for him in North London.

Tottenham have reportedly told Sanchez to find a new club this month, and the 27-year-old has plenty of options. Strasbourg and Spartak Moscow have been linked, while Galatasaray are said to have entered the race as well.

The report adds Fulham have made an enquiry too as Marco Silva aims to bolster his defence ahead of the start of the new campaign, which is just over a week away.

Sanchez has entered the final year of his contract at Tottenham.

TBR View:

Davinson Sanchez clearly has no future at Tottenham and a move away is the best thing for all parties involved.

The Colombian, branded as an ‘amazing’ defender by Mauricio Pochettino (Guardian), is not a bad player by any means. He has all the attributes to succeed at the top level, but for one reason or another, he just hasn’t been able to do it at Tottenham.

That doesn’t mean he can’t succeed elsewhere, and a move to Fulham to work under a manager like Marco Silva could completely change his fortunes.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out in the coming weeks.