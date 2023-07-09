Tottenham now face competition from PL rivals for £13m defender this summer

Tottenham Hotspur now face competition from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Tosin Adarabioyo this summer.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who was speaking to Give Me Sport about the Fulham defender.

Tottenham are in the market for at least one centre-back this summer.

They’ve already addressed issues elsewhere in the squad by signing Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison.

However, arguably their biggest issue last season was conceding goals.

No team that finished in the top half let in more goals than Tottenham as they missed out on European football.

The likes of Micky Van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba have already been linked with a move to Spurs.

There’s also the prospect of Clement Lenglet returning on a permanent deal after his loan spell last year.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

However, Tottenham now face competition from Wolves for Tosin Adarabioyo who has been identified as a potential option this summer.

The 25-year-old only has one year left on his deal at Craven Cottage.

Spurs may have to move more quickly for the towering centre-back if they want him before the start of next season.

Tottenham face competition for Tosin

Speaking to Give Me Sport about the Fulham star, Jones said: “Wolves are going to market in search of at least one centre-back, maybe two depending on how the [Max] Kilman situation plays out.

“One player that I’ve heard there is a bit of interest in is Tosin Adarabioyo at Fulham. Wolves actually first looked at him a couple of years ago but the player is currently looking for a new club.

“Ideally he is looking for a step up, he wants to join a Tottenham-sized club and those links are already there, but if his top options don’t come through soon then this could become an interesting alternative. It could be one to look out for down the road.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham will be confident they can see off competition from Wolves to sign Tosin this summer.

The £13m-rated centre-back would be making a sideways step switching Fulham for Wolves.

Out of the three teams, Spurs are the likeliest to play in European football in the future.

For Tosin to make a step up at this stage in his career, he would need to choose a move to North London over the Midlands.