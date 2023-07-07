Tottenham Hotspur are currently looking to bolster their defensive ranks in the coming weeks.

Spurs have already brought in several key players as Ange Postecoglou looks to build a strong squad.

Tottenham have signed Dejan Kulusevski permanently and also landed Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison.

Spurs are said to be looking at Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba to strengthen their back line.

Sky Sport Germany has now provided an update on the state of play involving Van de Ven’s future.

They say the prospect of a departure for Van de Ven is ‘not far-fetched’ as he ‘flirts with an exit’.

Sky Sport Germany quote media reports as saying Tottenham are a ‘hot candidate’ for the Dutchman’s signature.

However, they say Wolfsburg have not received an offer from Spurs for him, as of Friday morning.

At the same time, it looks as though the German outfit has ‘already planned’ for life without Van de Ven.

Sebastiaan Bornauw and Maxence Lacroix have been joined by newcomers Moritz Jenz and Cedric Zesiger

With that in mind, they are well-covered in terms of central defenders.

However, Tottenham must be mindful that Wolfsburg will not let him go on the cheap.

Sky Sport Germany claim that they want more than €30million to relinquish Van de Ven’s signature.

Van de Ven looks like he’d be a really good addition to the Tottenham ranks.

Since joining Wolfsburg from Dutch club FC Volendam in 2021, the 22-year-old has gone from strength to strength.

This season just gone, Van de Ven made 26 club appearances, including 33 in the Bundesliga.

He also captains the Netherlands Under-21s, which shows that he has great leadership skills.

And aside from his quality, leadership skills and attitude, his height, physicality and speed are all ‘exceptional‘.

For under £30million, Spurs could soon be getting a bargain who looks like he’ll go on to become a star.

Speculation seems to be heading in the right direction so hopefully it won’t be long before we get a breakthrough.