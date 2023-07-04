28-year-old to report for pre-season training – but expected to join Tottenham in next two weeks

Clement Lenglet is set to report for the opening day of pre-season training with Barcelona next week, but is still expected to seal a move to Tottenham Hotspur within the next two weeks.

That is according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, which suggests that the two clubs are getting closer to agreeing a fee for the centre-back.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

It has been a bizarre start to the summer for Clement Lenglet. Of course, Spurs announced his departure at the end of his loan spell in North London on their retained list.

Lenglet set to join Tottenham in next two weeks

However, it seems that he is more likely to be playing for Ange Postecoglou’s men next season than Barcelona. Reports from Sport last week claimed that Lenglet has agreed a three-year contract with Tottenham.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Mundo Deportivo is now reporting that Lenglet is set to begin pre-season training working with Barcelona. However, it is still expected that he will complete a move to Tottenham in the next couple of weeks.

It is suggested that discussions over a £8.6 million fee are continuing. But it seems that the Catalan giants still see the 28-year-old making the move back to the Premier League before too long.

Tottenham fans are probably not too excited about the prospect of Lenglet returning. He did not exactly stand out during his loan spell with the club. And obviously, last year was one that many supporters would happily forget in an instant.

But bringing Lenglet back is not going to take a huge bite out of the Tottenham budget. So it could be a smart piece of business if they do now reach an agreement with Barcelona in the coming days.