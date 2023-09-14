Tottenham now don’t see ‘talented’ youngster ever making it into the first-team

There’s a feeling at Tottenham Hotspur that youngster Brooklyn Lyons-Foster might never make it into the first team now.

Journalist Alasdair Gold was speaking on the Last Word on Spurs Podcast with the international break coming to an end.

Tottenham are now looking forward to welcoming Sheffield United to North London on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs fans will be getting very excited for their team to return to action after a brilliant start to the season.

Ange Postecoglou has inspired a complete turnaround in fortunes after a difficult campaign under Antonio Conte.

He had plenty of work to do in the summer to get his squad into shape, bringing in a few signings but moving on several players who were surplus to requirements.

However, Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier remained at the club despite not being part of his plans.

Tottenham announced their squad for the Premier League yesterday and both players were included.

However, 22-year-old Brooklyn Lyons-Foster was the one senior player to miss out on being included in the squad.

There’s now a feeling at Tottenham that Lyons-Foster may never make the step up to the first team.

The versatile player is too old to be eligible to play for the senior side now and it may be time to find a loan move or potentially move on permanently.

Lyons-Foster unlikely to step up to Tottenham first team

Alasdair Gold was asked if it was a strange call for Spurs to include the injured Alfie Whiteman in Tottenham’s squad ahead of Lyons-Foster and said: “That was the one that I must admit when I looked at it and I thought, [Alfie] Whiteman had ankle surgery, he’s going to be out for a little while, I’m not entirely sure when he’s coming back.

“But, let’s be honest, he’s still going to be fourth choice anyway.

“Unfortunately, I hate to go back to this because he’s a talented player Brooklyn Lyons-Foster, I’ve seen him so many times playing in a variety of positions.

“Even this season alone he’s played in defensive midfield, he’s played in the central pairing at the back.

“I just think it’s maybe more of an indication that they just don’t see that he was ever going to get into the first team set-up.

“And that the likes of Alfie Dorrington, Ashley Phillips are ahead of him and just Alfie Whiteman is someone who has been in and around the first team set-up for a few years now.”

Lyons-Foster will want to prove people at Tottenham wrong that he is capable of stepping up into the first team.

He’s played every match so far this season for the Under-21s and despite being on the bench for the senior side twice has never made his debut.

Given that Postecoglou is a big fan of Ashley Phillips and Alfie Dorrington, it’s hard to see Lyons-Foster earning an opportunity any time soon.