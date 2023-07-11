Tottenham coaches have really high hopes for 18-year-old defender who recently signed new deal

There are high hopes for young centre-back Alfie Dorrington amongst the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy after he recently signed a new contract with the club.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which picked out the 18-year-old as the Spurs player to watch out for during pre-season after training with the senior side.

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Alfie Dorrington is yet to get the chance to make his first-team debut for Tottenham. However, he did begin to establish himself in the under-21 side towards the end of last season.

Tottenham have high hopes for Dorrington

In fact, he completed their final four games of the Premier League 2 campaign last year. And he will be hoping to kick on in the months to come.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

But perhaps his sights will already be set much, much higher. The Athletic reports that Dorrington is very highly regarded at Tottenham. He recently signed a new deal until 2026.

Of course, the appointment of Ange Postecoglou should seriously excite players such as Dorrington who will, inevitably, have wondered whether they will find a path that takes them towards the first-team.

Postecoglou is not someone who is only going to think about the next result, and nothing else. Ultimately, his team are going to play the way he wants.

With that, there are likely to be a few surprises in pre-season. Some players will suit his style better than others. That may include members of the squad who have been written off under previous managers.

This is not to say that Dorrington is likely to end up in the first-team fold ahead of next season. But if he can show in the coming weeks that he has the ability to do exactly what Postecoglou wants from his centre-backs, he is certainly going to be on the boss’ radar.