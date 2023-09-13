‘Versatile’ 22 year-old Tottenham player not included in 25-man Premier League squad

Tottenham Hotspur has confirmed their 25-man Premier League squad for the season and one player has not been picked.

The 25-man squad was confirmed by Tottenham earlier today and it involved all the expected names. Sadly, one player over 21 years-old was not selected.

22 year-old defender Brooklyn Lyons-Foster was the player who was not selected in the squad and due to his age, he will not be able to be involved in the Premier League this season.

Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold called the player, who is currently in the Spurs academy, ‘versatile‘.

Brooklyn Lyons-Foster not in Spurs 25-man squad

This season, Lyons-Foster has already featured four times for the Spurs academy so the defender is clearly someone who the club rate highly.

Despite this, his name was not put down in Spurs’ 25-man squad for this season. This may upset the player but all he can do for now is bide his time and hopefully impress whilst playing for the academy side.

Manager Ange Postecoglou has had an impressive start to the season with the squad he currently possesses and perhaps feels like he doesn’t need the 22 year-old defender this season.

It looks like Lyons-Foster will have a lot to do to impress the manager. With him already 22 years-old he may have missed out on his chance to be a consistent player in the first-team.

With Spurs signing some top players in the summer, including defender Micky van de Ven, there have an abundance of talent in the same position as Lyons-Foster.

With the academy player falling down the pecking order he may have to find a move in the future if he wants to play consistent senior football.