Tottenham Hotspur staff were baffled that Hugo Lloris chose not to take an opportunity to rejoin his boyhood club Nice this summer.

That’s via journalist Graeme Bailey who was speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast.

Bailey shared that Tottenham staff had thought Lloris would leave once he was given the offer.

He confirmed that Spurs were left puzzled by the decision to reject his former side.

Bailey said: “His former club Nice who released Kasper Schmeichel, also made him an offer, that’s his home town club.

“He rejected that as well.

“I know for a fact that Tottenham found that a bit mystifying, for want of a better phrase.

“They thought he was going.”

It is of course now being reported that Hugo Lloris will stay at Tottenham until at least January.

It seemed very likely that the 36-year-old would leave following the arrival of Guglielmo Vicario.

And despite his willingness to leave North London it was reported that Hugo Lloris wanted strong assurances over game time at any new club.

Of course it’s something of a double-edged sword as Lloris now seems unlikely to play any games for Spurs before January.

Vicario has been brought in as number one and with the side already eliminated from the EFL cup there could be minimal opportunities.

Ange Postecoglou promptly had a chat with Lloris when arriving at Spurs and it was decided that the keeper would leave.

And he might be as baffled as anyone that £12m Lloris decided to reject a Nice move in favour of staying at Tottenham.

Of course, with his Spurs contract still running until next summer Lloris is probably keen to explore better opportunities in January.

And having been at Tottenham for so many years, Lloris is probably not uncomfortable with the idea of extending his stay slightly longer.